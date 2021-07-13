Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.