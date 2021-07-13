Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

