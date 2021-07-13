Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,638 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11,267.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.