LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.25 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $551.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 30,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.