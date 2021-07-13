Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 502,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.