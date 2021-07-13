Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 502,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,471,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

