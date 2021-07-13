Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.93.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

