Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) CEO Purchases $361,988.48 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48.

NYSE:LIND opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.