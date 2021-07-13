Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Linde were worth $515,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Linde stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

