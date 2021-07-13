Liquity (LQTY) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $29.17 million and $302,320.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00013892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00159397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,790.59 or 0.99923970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.00960275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,590 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.