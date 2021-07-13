Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.