Lobstex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $791,974.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $791,974.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,222,028 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

