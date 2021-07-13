Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.14. 10,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,641. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.