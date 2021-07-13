LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 4.35% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

