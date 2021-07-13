Loop Capital Raises Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $54.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $130,605,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

