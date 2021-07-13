LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective cut by from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.35.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $139.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.