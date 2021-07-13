Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 8,688 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.