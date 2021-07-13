Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Financial Analysis

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luckin Coffee and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Muscle Maker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $434.51 million 8.93 -$453.68 million N/A N/A Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.42 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Volatility and Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39%

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

