Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 750,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030,729. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

