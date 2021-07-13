Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,195 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 96,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

