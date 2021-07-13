Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 828 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 153,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,084. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

