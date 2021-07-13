Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

LYEL stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

