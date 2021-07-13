Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield Acquires 3,500 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LYRA) Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00.

NYSE:LYRA opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

