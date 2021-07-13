Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.