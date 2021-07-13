Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 63.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.