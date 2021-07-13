Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 30.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $127.41 and a twelve month high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.