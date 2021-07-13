Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.