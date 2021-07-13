Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.