Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

