Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST stock opened at $407.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.