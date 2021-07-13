Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 435 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

