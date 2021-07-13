Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

