Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MJDLF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MJDLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

