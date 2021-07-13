MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,093. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.