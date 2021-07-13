Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 2,698.0% from the June 15th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 47.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marin Software by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 125,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,120,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

