Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

MRNS stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

