Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 9,234 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $417,284.46.

NYSE:PTCT opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

