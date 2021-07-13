Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 9,234 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $417,284.46.
NYSE:PTCT opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.
About PTC Therapeutics
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.