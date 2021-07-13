Mark N. Tompkins Sells 47,497 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NYSE:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 47,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $109,243.10. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AMST opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

