Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $485,000 Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 59,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of CMP opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

