Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 145 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $376.13 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

