Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 96 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $302.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

