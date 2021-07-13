Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 3,131 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

