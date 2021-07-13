Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Masco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 24,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,589,092 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

