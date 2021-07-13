Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $322,523.13 and $64.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,869.17 or 1.00186827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.01242806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00380587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00380915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005330 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.