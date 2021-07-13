Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.98. Medicure shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

