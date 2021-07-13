MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $456.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.80 million and the highest is $467.40 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of MD stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

