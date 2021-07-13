Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given a $6.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

