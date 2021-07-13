Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.