Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.