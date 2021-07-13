Menard Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

