Menard Financial Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $353.65. The stock had a trading volume of 428,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock worth $763,628,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.